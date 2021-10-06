Advertisement

No injuries reported in shooting in Wytheville; shooter sought

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting early Wednesday.

Police were called shortly after midnight October 6, 2021 to 1395 West Ridge Street, for a report of shots being fired.

The person who called police said she heard a vehicle being driven by her home, then heard gunshots. Detectives and officers found evidence from the incident, and they say a light-colored four-door pickup may have been involved.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Darren Umberger at (276) 223-3310.

