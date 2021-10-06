Advertisement

One injured in Danville house fire

The Danville Fire Department spent an hour and 34 minutes working the scene.
(KBTX)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday with second-degree burns after a Danville house fire.

The Danville Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire at 1215 Washington Street late Tuesday afternoon and found a medium one-story house with smoke leaving the rear.

The victim was found outside when the fire department arrived and told crews that no other people were in the home. The patient was treated at the scene as well before being taken to the hospital.

The kitchen received minor fire, smoke, heat and water damage. The cause of the fire was deemed to be unattended cooking, according to the fire marshals.

