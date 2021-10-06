Advertisement

One-on-One with Dr. Morrow: Answering your COVID questions

(Virginia Tech)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday afternoon Dr. Cynthia Morrow joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk with updates from the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts. Dr. Morrow was also on hand to answer your questions about COVID-19, the vaccines and flu shots.

Dr. Morrow said for the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts, case levels of COVID-19 are still high. But she is cautiously optimistic the area has reached its peak infection rate for this surge.

While first-time vaccine doses have leveled off, the health district is mostly administering booster shots for people who are eligible. She also recommends flu shots for everyone, noting that the latest guidance suggests it’s safe to get a flu shot and COVID vaccine at the same time.

Dr. Morrow said if you’re still looking for information about COVID, the vaccines and what’s in them be sure you’re looking at government websites like the health district sites, the CDC and other reputable sources for accurate information.

“And so there are a lot of sites that you can go to that are going to be propagating lies, that are going to be propagating fake information. And so it’s really important that you go to a trusted website. You can even go to the manufacturer’s website. So for Pfizer, you just go to Pfizer and they’ll have all of the ingredients listed,” she said. “But I cannot stress enough how important it is to go to a legitimate website.”

You can see our full interview with Dr. Morrow here:

