Radial hiring 2,000 seasonal workers as Martinsville businesses experience employee shortages

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Much like they do every holiday shopping season, online fulfillment company Radial is hiring seasonal workers.

“Ecommerce is a business that is continuing to grow, as more people continue to shop online obviously COVID has changed how people shop and do their holiday season, so we continue to expect the business to grow this year and future years as well,” said Tammy Elder, Radial site leader.

The company fills online orders for retailers like New York and Company and Cole Han. Elder says this year the online order rushing has gotten off to an early start.

“Since we do know there are challenges with transportation during the holiday season, they are trying to spread out more of their volume early in the season to eliminate issues with people not getting the orders on time,” said Elder.

Because of that, the company is hiring 2,000 seasonal workers, but as restaurants and businesses have closed due to a lack of employees, filling those positions is not guaranteed.

“So it has been very difficult specifically this year, I would even say this year has even been more challenging than last year due to the pandemic so there is a risk to get the associates we need,” said Elder.

The company is offering incentives to the employees, as they hope to avoid the current hiring shortage. Part of those incentives is $15 an hour and up peak pay for workers and hosting employment engagement events.

Henry County’s unemployment rate is currently at 4.3% and county officials have said that is currently not due to a lack of jobs in the area.

