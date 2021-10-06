Ranking Republican tours local agricultural sites

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - On a tour of current agricultural businesses, like the McCormick Farm in Raphine, a look at the famous McCormick reaper from the 1830s seemed an apt symbol.

“The reaper is a great example that American agriculture has always been about science, technology, and innovation,” said Rep. GT Thompson (R-Pa. 15).

Thompson was getting a personal tour of agriculture businesses in our area as part of a wider look at agriculture in the country.

As the ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee, he has influence on which bills move forward, and which die.

“Getting him to see not only the beginnings of agriculture here in Rockbridge County at McCormick Farm,” said Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va. 6), “but also the innovation at Virginia Tech now at this farm.”

Innovations that include the increasing need for broadband in rural areas.

“We need broadband in rural parts of America like ours,” Cline said.

“Whether it’s at the farmhouse or whether it’s at the barn,” Thompson said, “precision agriculture requires good connectivity.”

And it’s something Thompson feels isn’t being addressed in the current infrastructure bill.

“There’s a lot of money there for the Commerce Department,” Thompson explained, “but the Commerce Department back under the stimulus 10 years ago had as much or more money then and they didn’t get it done in rural America.”

Just one of a number of concerns he’s learning about as he visits.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.