Roanoke County Schools add early dismissal or closed day to each week

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students within Roanoke County Public Schools will begin to have one early dismissal or closed day each week.

Beginning October 15, the move is meant to allow teachers time for planning for differentiated learning and remediation, contacting parents, working with individual students and offsetting time spent covering for other teachers due to a lack of substitutes.

Oct. 15: School closed (teacher workday from home)

Oct. 20: Two hour early dismissal (originally was a three-hour dismissal)

Oct. 27: Two hour early dismissal

Nov. 2: Schools closed for Election Day

Nov. 10: Two hour early dismissal

Nov. 17: Two hour early dismissal

Nov. 24-26: Schools closed for Thanksgiving (originally, Nov. 24 was a three-hour early dismissal day, but now schools are closed on Nov. 24)

Dec. 1: Two hour early dismissal

Dec. 8: Two hour early dismissal

“We have talked with many of our teachers and principals over the last few weeks and know that everyone is working incredibly hard to meet the needs of our students,” superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely added.

A boost to the daily pay for substitute teachers and instructional assistants was also added:

Teacher substitutes (with a college degree): $140 per day (up from $100)

Teacher substitutes (non-degree): $125 per day (up from $85)

Instructional assistant (all): $110 per day (up from $76-$85)

Further details and a link to apply can be found by visiting the Roanoke County Public Schools website.

