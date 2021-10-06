Advertisement

Two seriously injured in early morning house fire in Roanoke

(Katey Roshetko WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people were taken to a hospital after a house fire near Raleigh Court in the city of Roanoke early Wednesday.

The call came in at 5:31 a.m. Two people were found on the roof and two were inside the house, needing to be rescued, according to the fire chief.

Two were taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, while the other two were taken for evaluation of smoke inhalation.

A dog and a cat were also rescued.

The fire was quickly isolated and contained and has been extinguished.

Chesterfield Street SW is blocked between Memorial Avenue and Maiden Lane.

The cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

