Some school districts in Roanoke Valley allow for virtual school enrollment for spring semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the end of the first semester of the school year right around the corner, some parents again have the option to enroll their children in virtual learning in some school districts.

Online learning platform Virtual Virginia, which partners with several school districts across the state, is in open enrollment, meaning some students who started the year in Virginia classrooms may finish online. For Lynchburg City Schools and other districts in the area, there is still time to enroll.

“You can still enroll students for the spring semester,” says LCS Virtual Academy Principal Joshua Boyd. “Families who are interested in the LCS Virtual Academy could still fill out our interest form, and they would be placed on our waiting list, and we would evaluate that student. If they are accepted into the program, we would then enroll them into the virtual academy program, which would then include a mixture of Virtual Virginia classes and Edgenuity classes, or depending on their grade level, it could include some LCS teachers as well.”

Virtual Virginia bases its curriculum off the state Standards of Learning evaluation, and particular online programs that students use for virtual learning is dependent on grade and school district.

“For students taking classes in Edgenuiry and Virtual Virginia, we are checking their progress weekly and in some cases daily, depending on the student, just to make sure students are on track,” Boyd explains. He also says checking this progress means the schools are able to intervene if they see a student having difficult.

Boyd says student initiative, organization, and motivation can gauge how well a student will do in a virtual school situation.

“I would argue that those are also important for in person learners as well,” he continues. “Yes, we’ve had a few families that have decided to go back in person. But we’ve noticed that our virtual learners who have these three characteristics have been very successful and we are trying, as a program, to build those three characteristics into our students.”

Check with your individual district for possible deadlines to apply for virtual learning for the spring semester.

