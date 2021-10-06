Showers continue this week with stray storms

Patchy dense fog

Scattered showers into the middle of the week

Widespread rain is possible by the end of the week

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop Wednesday with the best coverage during the afternoon into Wednesday evening. High temperatures range from the upper 60s in the mountains to the lower 80s across the Southside. Some rain may fall heavily at times.

The highest rain chances are likely Friday and Saturday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

By Thursday and Friday, the rain chances and coverage will increase dramatically. Look for showers, drizzle and low clouds. Rain may even be heavy at times, especially along the mountains which enhance the rainfall.

Models have trended slightly lower on totals. Most models indicate that we could see a widespread 0.5-1″ of rain with some isolated spots in the 2-3″ range through Saturday.

Some parts of our region could get as much as 3" of rain through Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The upper low continues to linger with a cold front stretching across the eastern seaboard this weekend. This means shower chances will also stick around for Saturday. We’ll notice improving conditions on Sunday. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s Saturday with mid 70s Sunday under partly sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK

The weather returns to more of a fall feel next week with increased sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Shower chances remain minimal early next week.

TROPICS

We are watching a disturbance to the East of the Bahamas; although development is low, this could help fuel our wet pattern through the end of the work week as it feeds tropical air into our already wet pattern.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.