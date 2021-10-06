SML Charity Home Tour event prepares for 30th annual event

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Smith Mountain Lake tradition returns this weekend for its 30th year and it’s all for a good cause.

This weekend, The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour offers people the opportunity to go inside some of the beautiful homes on Smith Mountain Lake.

Folks guide themselves to each home by car or by boat. This year, there are eight homes available to be toured, while the donations from the 140 sponsors involved in the event will be split up between eight different area charities.

For the organizers of the event, being able to give back as what it’s all about.

“Just keeping some of the charities running, that’s why this event is so important,” explains event Executive Director Sandra Morse.

$116,000 has already been pledged for donation and around 800 tickets have been sold.

The tours start October 8.

Ticket information and a list of charities benefiting is available here.

