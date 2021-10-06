Advertisement

SML Charity Home Tour event prepares for 30th annual event

SML Charity Home Tour gears up for 30th year
SML Charity Home Tour gears up for 30th year(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Smith Mountain Lake tradition returns this weekend for its 30th year and it’s all for a good cause.

This weekend, The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour offers people the opportunity to go inside some of the beautiful homes on Smith Mountain Lake.

Folks guide themselves to each home by car or by boat. This year, there are eight homes available to be toured, while the donations from the 140 sponsors involved in the event will be split up between eight different area charities.

For the organizers of the event, being able to give back as what it’s all about.

“Just keeping some of the charities running, that’s why this event is so important,” explains event Executive Director Sandra Morse.

$116,000 has already been pledged for donation and around 800 tickets have been sold.

The tours start October 8.

Ticket information and a list of charities benefiting is available here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Roanoke County Schools add early dismissal or closed day to each week
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Two seriously injured in early morning house fire in Roanoke
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

Courtesy: Event Facebook page
Radford Highlanders Festival this Saturday
Star Quilters Guild creates quilts for 40th anniversary
The check is handed over in a small ceremony at the Omni Homestead.
Hot Springs VFD gets contribution from golf tournament
The annual food drive runs through the end of October.
United Way of Central Virginia sets 10,000-pound food drive goal