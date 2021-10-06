Advertisement

Two killed in Bedford County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were killed in a crash in Bedford County Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened October 5 at 10:39 p.m. on Route 122, just south of Route 878.

Police say Robin Hayslett of Bedford was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Route 122, when she crossed the center line and hit a northbound Toyota Scion being driven by Aquiles Amparan, 57 of Bedford.

Both drivers died. Police say both had been wearing seatbelts.

