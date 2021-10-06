Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads

By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sharing the stories of unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors in hopes it will increase vaccination rates.

The ads are part of a $250 million public education campaign.

In one of them, you see a woman at home with her family in Ohio.

She says she didn’t get the vaccine because she was worried about side effects, but then she got COVID-19 and was in a coma for 11 days.

She says if she could do it over, she would have gotten the vaccine.

In another story, a man from St. Louis says doctors gave him a 5% percent chance of living after getting COVID-19.

It cuts to images of him lying in a hospital bed covered in tubes and wires.

Versions of the ads will be on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Nextdoor.

They will also appear on television in areas with low vaccination rates.

