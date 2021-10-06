Advertisement

Want a free pizza? Just get your smoke alarms checked

By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you plan on ordering pizza Sunday night, and you live in Botetourt County, you could get that pizza for free - if you’re smoke alarms are in working order.

For fire prevention week, Botetourt Fire and EMS is teaming up with the Daleville Domino’s location.

When you place a delivery order between 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, you have the chance to have a fire truck and crew deliver your pizza.

If you allow them to come inside to check your smoke alarms, the cost of your pizza is covered. According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a house fire in half.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Roanoke County Schools add early dismissal or closed day to each week
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Roanoke house fire deemed accidental
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th Dist.), left, and Rep. GT Thompson (R-PA 15th) listen to a presentation...
Ranking Republican tours local agricultural sites
Workers play individual notes to optimize the pipes to the room.
Lexington’s Grace Episcopal church organ nearly ready
Roanoke County School Changes
Roanoke County School Changes
Botetourt County Fire Prevention
Botetourt County Fire Prevention