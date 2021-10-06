Want a free pizza? Just get your smoke alarms checked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you plan on ordering pizza Sunday night, and you live in Botetourt County, you could get that pizza for free - if you’re smoke alarms are in working order.

For fire prevention week, Botetourt Fire and EMS is teaming up with the Daleville Domino’s location.

When you place a delivery order between 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, you have the chance to have a fire truck and crew deliver your pizza.

If you allow them to come inside to check your smoke alarms, the cost of your pizza is covered. According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a house fire in half.

