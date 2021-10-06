Advertisement

Warner, Kaine release statement on confirmation of attorneys

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Following the confirmation of Jessica Aber as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Christopher Kavanaugh as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, both U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released a statement:

“We are pleased the Senate has confirmed Jessica Aber and Christopher Kavanaugh to these critical positions. We were deeply impressed by their exceptional backgrounds. We believe they will serve the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia with distinction.”

The announcement from the offices of Kaine and Warner go on to detail the newly appointed attorneys:

Jessica Aber is a distinguished attorney with more than a dozen years of criminal justice experience in the EDVA U.S. Attorney’s Office and as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division. She has worked as both an Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) handling complex financial fraud, violent crime, and child exploitation cases and as EDVA’s Deputy Criminal Chief supervising operations across the District’s four divisions. Ms. Aber has lived in Virginia for over 20 years, receiving her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond and her Juris Doctor from the William & Mary Law School.

Chris Kavanaugh is an AUSA in the Western District of Virginia. Mr. Kavanaugh is currently serving as Senior Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General. Mr. Kavanaugh has practiced before every judge in the Western District and has worked in the U.S. Attorney’s office since 2014, handling a wide variety of federal criminal offenses involving domestic terrorism, civil rights violations, national security, and white-collar offenses and violent crimes. Mr. Kavanaugh received his Bachelors of Science from Georgia Tech and his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.”

A letter was sent from Warner and Kaine to President Biden regarding the U.S. Attorney vacancies in March. Both candidates were recommended.

