7@four: Botetourt Honey Fest

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Farmers’ Market and Botetourt Beekeepers Association present Botetourt County’s first Honey Fest.

The event takes place at the Daleville Town Center October 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Honey Fest includes a honey tasting and competition, beekeeping demonstrations and more.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see organizers Grace Harwin and Mike Wolfe preview the event.

