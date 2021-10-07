7@four: Botetourt Honey Fest

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Farmers’ Market and Botetourt Beekeepers Association present Botetourt County’s first Honey Fest.

The event takes place at the Daleville Town Center October 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Honey Fest includes a honey tasting and competition, beekeeping demonstrations and more.

Honey Fest includes a honey tasting and competition, beekeeping demonstrations and more.

