Advertisement

7@four: Craig County Fall Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Craig County Fall Festival is Saturday, October 9 in New Castle.

It will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring more than 100 vendors offering raffles, crafts, food, and educational exhibits. There will be music all day at the corner of Court & Main, raffle drawings at 4:30 and an Antique Car Show on Middle Street.

Craig County’s annual street fair will feature local artisans, craftsmen, bakers and more.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see organizer Jackie Taylor preview the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Roanoke County Schools add early dismissal or closed day to each week
Roanoke house fire deemed accidental
Ronald Goodwyn Mugshot
Man arrested for leaving cats in bag near Pulaski road

Latest News

Craig County Fall Festival
Craig County Fall Festival
John Kenneth Adams Photo-VSP
Search on in Virginia for convicted sex offender
SUV driver killed in crash with big rig
The Roanoke city councilman is facing two counts of felony larceny and two counts of...
Charged Roanoke councilman maintaining innocence, determined to keep seat