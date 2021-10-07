7@four: Craig County Fall Festival

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Craig County Fall Festival is Saturday, October 9 in New Castle.

It will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring more than 100 vendors offering raffles, crafts, food, and educational exhibits. There will be music all day at the corner of Court & Main, raffle drawings at 4:30 and an Antique Car Show on Middle Street.

Craig County’s annual street fair will feature local artisans, craftsmen, bakers and more.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see organizer Jackie Taylor preview the event.

