Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old child

An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.
An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nolan is 1 foot 8 inches tall and 20 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus with Tennessee license plate 8R66F2 in Nashville, Tenn.

There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding Nolan is asked to contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

