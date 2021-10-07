Advertisement

Campbell County woman denied bond in child abuse case

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office at the scene last week.
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office at the scene last week.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman charged with felony child abuse appeared in court Thursday morning.

Halie Dawn Sutton attended virtually for a bond hearing.

Sutton was arrested and charged last week in connection to the death of an infant.

An investigator Thursday said that child had multiple injuries at the time of death last week.

The court denied bond, citing concerns over where Sutton would reside.

