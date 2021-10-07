Advertisement

Caterpillar loader stolen from Rustburg area

Caterpillar #259D Skid Steer loader, stolen from Rustburg area of Campbell County
Caterpillar #259D Skid Steer loader, stolen from Rustburg area of Campbell County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding whomever is responsible for stealing a a Caterpillar #259D Skid Steer loader from a property in the Rustburg area.

The theft took place the night of October 6, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Investigator Stuart Herndon at (434) 592-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

