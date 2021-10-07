COVID in VA: Day-to-day new-case increase falls Thursday; hospitalizations down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 885,323 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 7, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,886 from Wednesday’s 882,437, a smaller increase than the 3,919 new cases from Tuesday to Wednesday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,630,604 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 68.1% of the state’s population had gotten at least one dose, with 60.7% fully vaccinated. 80.9% of Virginians 18 and over had received at least one dose and 72.2% were fully vaccinated. VDH hasn’t posted new vaccination numbers for Thursday.

9,465.126 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with an 8.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 8.3% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there have been 13,031 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,999 reported Wednesday.

1,669 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,794 reported Wednesday. 69,205 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

