Farm to School Week continues at Morningside Urban Farm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Environmental Agriculture Project, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Science Museum of Western Virginia and Carilion Clinic are all working together during National Farm to School Month to educate and show the community where their food comes from.

“The idea really is to celebrate our local farms and introduce children to where food comes from and how its grown,” said Registered Dietician-Nutritionist with Carilion Community Health and Outreach, Angela Charlton.

Wednesday night’s event was an apple tasting and demonstration at Morningside Urban Farm, which Charlton is also the coordinator for. Community members showed up to see what the garden had to offer and also learn a new recipe.

The event is a part of the bigger mission of these organizations, and that is to educate school-aged-kids and their families about the food they are eating on a daily basis. They also like to get into schools and have hands on demonstrations for the kids to be involved in.

“I think it’s important to start early with good nutritional habits and connecting people to their sources of food, to their environment. It just cultivates a healthier relationship to food, healthier lifestyles, really throughout the lifetime.”

Another important part of the mission is encouraging schools to have their own gardens and give the students the ability to learn on a daily basis.

The next event will be on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the downtown Library. It will be a harvest book giveaway and tasting event.

