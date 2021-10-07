Former Franklin County Sheriff Overton dies

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton Overton, Sr. has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Overton died October 5, 2021 at the age of 83, according to the sheriff’s office. He was sheriff from 1976 until 2007, after 14 years as a Virginia State Police trooper and three years with the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The sheriff’s office says, “Due to his sociable and affable nature, Sheriff W.Q. Overton, Sr. was well respected throughout the community that he served, both during and after his term as Sheriff. He was responsible for much of the growing success and respectability that encompasses the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office today. He spent many years caring greatly for the citizens of Franklin County. Those who had the pleasure of knowing and/or working with Sheriff W.Q. Overton understands the true legacy that he leaves behind.”

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Franklin Heights Church – Rocky Mount Campus.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.