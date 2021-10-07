Advertisement

Former Franklin County Sheriff Overton dies

Former Franklin County Sheriff William Overton, Sr.
Former Franklin County Sheriff William Overton, Sr.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton Overton, Sr. has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Overton died October 5, 2021 at the age of 83, according to the sheriff’s office. He was sheriff from 1976 until 2007, after 14 years as a Virginia State Police trooper and three years with the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The sheriff’s office says, “Due to his sociable and affable nature, Sheriff W.Q. Overton, Sr. was well respected throughout the community that he served, both during and after his term as Sheriff. He was responsible for much of the growing success and respectability that encompasses the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office today. He spent many years caring greatly for the citizens of Franklin County. Those who had the pleasure of knowing and/or working with Sheriff W.Q. Overton understands the true legacy that he leaves behind.”

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Franklin Heights Church – Rocky Mount Campus.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Roanoke County Schools add early dismissal or closed day to each week
Roanoke house fire deemed accidental
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

(Source: Fazoli's website)
Italian restaurant Fazoli’s set for Dublin
Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th Dist.), left, and Rep. GT Thompson (R-PA 15th) listen to a presentation...
Ranking Republican tours local agricultural sites
Workers play individual notes to optimize the pipes to the room.
Lexington’s Grace Episcopal church organ nearly ready
Roanoke County School Changes
Roanoke County School Changes