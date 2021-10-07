Advertisement

HPD continues to investigate stolen modular home

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and Long Island Road. The truck attempted to turn from Route 501 onto Long Island Road before backing up and continuing south on Route 501.(Harrisonburg Police Department (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department continues to investigate the theft of a modular home from Clayton Homes located in the 3800 block of South Main Street.

HPD says on October 3, 2021, at approximately 7:00 a.m., an unknown offender connected a truck to a 14′x60′ modular home equipped for transport and drove off the property.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door, Dodge Ram 3500 or 4500, flatbed truck with amber colored running lights above the cab.

The stolen modular home is described as having clay colored vinyl siding with white trim and black shingles.

Officials say that on October 3 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., the truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and Long Island Road. The truck attempted to turn from Route 501 onto Long Island Road before backing up and continuing south on Route 501.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, HPD asks that you call the Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.

Those with information in the area of Campbell County are encouraged to contact Detective Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 509-5022.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kenneth Adams Photo-VSP
Search on in Virginia for convicted sex offender
Roanoke Police looking for circumstances behind Thursday morning shooting
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
Moneta woman killed in Franklin County crash
GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
Teens arrested for armed robbery in Lynchburg

Latest News

VDOT
Roanoke County crash along I-81S causes delays
B&B Theatre is unveiling its Grand Screen auditorium
B&B Theatres is reveals its Grand Screen auditorium
The Blue Ridge Parkway staple will re-open in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s...
Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel returns
The scene at an earlier Mountain Day.
Buena Vista’s Mountain Day is Saturday
The event is in the Moot Courtroom in Lewis Hall.
Senior Law Day at W&L Law School