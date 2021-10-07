HPD continues to investigate stolen modular home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department continues to investigate the theft of a modular home from Clayton Homes located in the 3800 block of South Main Street.

HPD says on October 3, 2021, at approximately 7:00 a.m., an unknown offender connected a truck to a 14′x60′ modular home equipped for transport and drove off the property.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door, Dodge Ram 3500 or 4500, flatbed truck with amber colored running lights above the cab.

The stolen modular home is described as having clay colored vinyl siding with white trim and black shingles.

Officials say that on October 3 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., the truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and Long Island Road. The truck attempted to turn from Route 501 onto Long Island Road before backing up and continuing south on Route 501.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, HPD asks that you call the Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.

Those with information in the area of Campbell County are encouraged to contact Detective Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 509-5022.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

