Kroger hiring more than a thousand across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is holding a “hiring event” October 13, as part of a push to hire about 11oo employees across Virginia.

Virtual and on-site interviews are included from 2-5 p.m. ET. The grocer is looking to hire for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

Click here to see what’s available and register for the hiring event.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to safely return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Lori Raya, Kroger Mid-Atlantic division president. “It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in Virginia, we’re committed to offering associates a job with flexible schedules, competitive pay and benefits and long-term career opportunities. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while exceeding our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be full, fresh, and friendly.”

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have great opportunities for everyone,” continued Raya.

Kroger touts:

Wages & Benefits : Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for part-time and full-time associates, covers GED to PhD.

Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to further support associates' safety, health and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant, available 24/7, with free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option and discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

