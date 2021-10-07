Advertisement

Man indicted for second-degree murder in death of grandson

John Ebel Mugshot
John Ebel Mugshot(Western Virginia Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County man has been indicted for second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of his 7-year-old grandson in Rocky Mount.

John Ebel, 50, is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

The death was ruled a homicide when a medical examiner determined the cause as blunt force trauma to the head.

The boy died July 2, two days after being taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries originally reported as a result of a fall. Court documents showed Ebel told investigators July 7 that he had hit the boy in the face with his hand June 29, but did not immediately seek treatment for the boy.

