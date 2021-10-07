New community vaccination center to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Thursday, you can make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a new location in Roanoke.

The Virginia Department of Health will open a community vaccine center.

It will be at the old Sears location at Valley View Mall.

A V-D-H spokesperson says you can make an appointment to get your shot or walk right in.

“We welcome anyone, they’re coming through, they want to pull of the interstate, we’re very convenient and it is great to repurpose that retail space. Make sure that it’s filled, especially at the holidays when there will be a lot of activity around,” said Christie Wills, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Communication Officer.

Appointments will be offered Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To make an appointment, click here.

