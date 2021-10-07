Remembering former Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton Overton, Sr.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The community is mourning the loss of former Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton Overton, Sr.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Overton, Sr. died October 5 at the age of 83.

“It does bring back many memories of when he was sheriff and realize what he meant to this community,” said Justin Sigmon, a Major with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Serving as sheriff for 32 years, many at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office remember William Quinton Overton, Sr. as a man of the people.

“Sheriff W.Q. Overton knew everybody. He not only usually knew their name; he knew their families. He knew who they were related to. So he built relationships with the community and that allowed him to serve that community,” said Sigmon.

Major Justin Sigmon was hired by the former sheriff.

“Sheriff W.Q. Overton hired me 22 years ago and so I just thank him for that opportunity, back then when I was 23 years old, I respected him,” said Sigmon.

He says many in the community still respected Overton, Sr. even after he retired in 2007.

“Even to this day, even up to his passing. We go be out in the community and folks will still come up and ask how W.Q. is doing and would often relay a story of how he treated them or affected them and their lives,” said Sigmon.

And says his legacy will carry on for generations.

“He wanted you to treat the community with respect. Be fair. He emphasized that and with that he gained the respect of the community that we serve, which I feel still carries on even today,” said Sigmon.

Funeral services will take place Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Franklin Heights Church – Rocky Mount Campus at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The Overton Family will receive friends Sunday, October 10t 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the church.

