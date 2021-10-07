Roanoke Police looking for circumstances behind Thursday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries after being shot, according to Roanoke Police.

Shortly after midnight October 7, 2021, police were called about a man who had been found shot in the 1000 block of Morehead Avenue SE. He was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested and police are piecing together details about the circumstances.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.