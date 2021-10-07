“Save Jane” event raising child abuse awareness in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Children’s Trust gathered at Roanoke City Market Thursday for “Save Jane,” an event to raise awareness about the prevalence of child abuse in our area.

Volunteers read the names of 15,277 children reportedly abused in 2020 within the 22 jurisdictions the organization serves.

Leaders with Children’s Trust started the presentation at 8 a.m., and say it will take over 16 hours to read all the names.

To protect the children, they were identified as Jane or John Doe with their ages and jurisdictions.

This is the first time the organization has hosted the event.

”If you see something, say something,” encouraged Executive Director Christina Ballard. “Just be aware of what’s happening and don’t be afraid to report it. You can do that anonymously.”

The group also teaches classes for adults on how to spot the warning signs of child abuse.

