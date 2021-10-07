Search on in Virginia for convicted sex offender

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a convicted sex offender.

John Kenneth Adams, 53, is wanted out of Lynchburg for two felony counts of failing to re-register as a Tier 3 offender. Police say he is known to frequent the Lynchburg and Richmond areas.

Adams is 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 250 pounds. He was recently employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond. His last known residence, according to police, was near Waldon Pond along Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. His last registration date was June 1, 2021.

Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is asked to contact VSP by using the “Tips” link under his picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page at sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/.

