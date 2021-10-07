SUV driver killed in crash with big rig

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A West Virginia woman is dead after a crash with a big rig in Giles County.

Elsie Lucado, 74, died at the scene of the crash October 6, 2021 on Route 460 at the intersection with Route 219/Island Street.

Virginia State Police say Lucado was driving a Ford Escape SUV on Island Street and failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with Route 460. She pulled into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer, and the collided.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.