Advertisement

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Roanoke County Schools add early dismissal or closed day to each week
Roanoke house fire deemed accidental
Ronald Goodwyn Mugshot
Man arrested for leaving cats in bag near Pulaski road

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s efforts to reverse election results
Minneapolis police officers were caught on camera saying they were 'hunting' civilians as they...
Minneapolis police 'hunting' civilians remarks captured on body camera video
John Ebel Mugshot
Man indicted for second-degree murder in death of grandson
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Agreement on short-term debt ceiling fix, averting crisis