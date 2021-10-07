Volvo Trucks looks to hire hundreds at New River Valley plant

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Volvo Trucks is looking to fill several hundred positions to help roll out more VNR Electric Trucks.

The company did not share exactly how many jobs it’s looking to fill.

We do know it’s looking for many technical and plant assembly positions at the New River Valley facility.

Leaders say filling these positions is an opportunity to apply their own technology in our hometowns and across the region.

“This new technology, brand new truck being built here is, new jobs, is for us to secure the future in the long term so that whatever the customer wants, we are not just the best at doing the diesel. We are also ready for the electric zero-emission trucks,” said Franky Marchand, vice president and general manager of Volvo Trucks New River Valley Assembly Operations.

Those who apply and are hired could receive many benefits, including health insurance and job mobility.

