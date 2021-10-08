Advertisement

B&B Theatres is reveals its Grand Screen auditorium

B&B Theatre is unveiling its Grand Screen auditorium
B&B Theatre is unveiling its Grand Screen auditorium(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Moviegoers can catch some of their favorite and upcoming movies in a new way!

Blacksburg’s B&B Theatres recently revealed their new Grand Screen auditorium.

The Grand Screen is the first of its kind in Virginia.

It is powered by CGS auditorium features and the latest 4K dual-laser projection from Cinionic.

“DTS X immersive sound and dual 4k laser projectors, it’s the first of its kind, I believe there’s only three in the country,” said Patrick Doherty the general manager at Blacksburg 11 B&B Theatres.

“We can accommodate anything in that auditorium and plus we have other auditoriums in the movie theater that we can, we can play with but Grand Theatre is by far the best one,” said Charlie Stoner the sales and events marketing manager at Blacksburg 11 B&B Theatres.

Moviegoers can expect a bigger and brighter cinema experience.

The new auditorium also includes heated, electric, leather recliners.

If you visit B&B Theatres you may also see a few upgrades in the arcade and upstairs event space.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kenneth Adams Photo-VSP
Search on in Virginia for convicted sex offender
Roanoke Police looking for circumstances behind Thursday morning shooting
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
Moneta woman killed in Franklin County crash
GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
Teens arrested for armed robbery in Lynchburg

Latest News

VDOT
Roanoke County crash along I-81S causes delays
The Blue Ridge Parkway staple will re-open in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s...
Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel returns
The scene at an earlier Mountain Day.
Buena Vista’s Mountain Day is Saturday
The event is in the Moot Courtroom in Lewis Hall.
Senior Law Day at W&L Law School