Buena Vista’s Mountain Day is Saturday

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista’s biggest downtown festival is coming Saturday.

Mountain Day closes off pretty much all of Magnolia Avenue downtown and fills the street with art and artisan booths, food, and music for the whole day.

They did have one last year, but spaced the booths eight feet apart for social distancing, a policy they’re continuing this year with the over eighty vendors.

”We’ve got a lot of vendors this year,” said Tom Roberts, the Director of Community and Economic Development. “We’ve got a lot of new ones. We have over 80 vendors registered, so that’s a very good number. And a good number of food vendors too. And a lot of new vendors, a lot of art and arts and crafts, so I think it’ll be really interesting and a lot of neat stuff.”

It runs from 10 until 4, rain or shine.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.