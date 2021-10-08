COVID in VA: Positive test percentage drops; day-to-day new-case increase down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 888,159 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, October 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,836 from Thursday’s 885,323, a smaller increase than the 2,886 new cases from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,662,568 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 68.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 60.9% fully vaccinated. 81.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 72.4% are fully vaccinated.

9,493,418 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with an 8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, from the 8.2% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 13,075 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 13,031 reported Thursday.

For the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 303 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, down 40 from a week ago, with 93 in intensive care, down from 109.

1,671 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up slightly from the 1,669 reported Thursday. 69,354 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

