Expo for outdoor enthusiasts returns to Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Across Arrington’s Oak Ridge Estate, a number of cars and tents have planted their stake.

Through Sunday Overland Expo will be home to a number of outdoor enthusiasts.

The traveling event has returned to Virginia and looks to educate.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a brand new, never explored before kind of individual or you’re a seasoned world traveler. There’s something here for everybody,” said Eva Rupert, motorcycle community ambassador.

The expo features over 200 exhibitors along with classrooms for education.

People lining the fields can learn about anything from camping to first aid.

“We have tons of different classes. Everything from hands on riding and driving classes to classroom hours, where you can learn everything from navigation to meal preparation for travel to first aid and safety techniques,” said Rupert.

One of the biggest components involves Ford Broncos. You can either go for a ride to see how they can be used off road or drive one yourself.

Interest in the event has only grown through the years, especially with the pandemic.

“So many people found an opportunity to get outside and to get out and explore and to get into their vehicles and to get out camping and that’s what we’re here for. That’s what Overland Expo is. It’s the place to come and get all the resources and all the trainings you need to take the adventure of your dreams,” said Rupert.

