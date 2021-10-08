HOMETOWN EATS: Crème Fresh in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream! And there’s a brand new ice cream shop in Roanoke that’s serving up dairy-free deliciousness.

“We’re fresh and fun,” Quincy Randolph said.

“Who doesn’t like ice cream?” Nate Sloan laughed.

Randolph, the owner of RND Coffee and Sloan, the owner and chef of Bloom, are the masterminds behind the newest business in Wasena, Crème Fresh.

“It just kind of organically came about from both of us opening some pretty contemporary businesses here in Wasena,” Sloan said. “[We’re] really trying to push the neighborhood and grow and create more of a community sense down here on Main Street.”

But rather than open a regular ice cream shop, the business partners decided to serve dairy-free ice cream.

“I think the need for that in the community, in Roanoke and abroad, is rising,” Randolph said.

Crème Fresh uses plant-based products like oat milk and coconut.

“Coconut oil or the coconut cream itself, or we’ll incorporate a little cocas butter or even bananas,” Sloan explained. “Give you that same kind of creamy, rich mouth feel.”

But their flavor options are out of this world.

“We’re just pulling from some of our experiences as chefs,” Randolph added. “Flavors we know, flavors that excite us I think is really important.”

Like Peppermint Matcha.

“That looks really good,” WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko said.

“Good choice,” Sloan said handing her a sample.

“Mmmm!” Roshetko said. “Add some Oreo crumbles on it and it’ll taste like that mint chocolate chip.”

There’s also Corn-Caramel flavored ice cream.

“I think you’re going to enjoy it,” Sloan said.

“Look at that,” Roshetko said. “It looks just like regular ice cream. You’d never be able to tell that it was dairy-free.”

“What are you thinking next?” Sloan asked.

“Chocolate,” Roshetko said.

“You got it,” Sloan said. “With the RND Coffee.”

“I do love me some RND Coffee, so this is the perfect combination of coffee and chocolate ice cream,” Roshetko said.

The next one is popular with the masses: Peanut Butter Banana Chip.

“Is it pretty good?” Roshetko asked.

“It’s one of the favorites,” Sloan said.

“That’s delicious,” Roshetko said. “It almost tastes like that banana fudge sundae. That’s hands down my favorite.”

But she spoke too soon. For Roshetko’s tasting pleasure, Randolph brought out their brand new fall flavor for her to try - Pumpkin Chai.

“Never before tested on the public before?” Roshetko laughed.

“You’re the first,” Randolph said

“Oh no pressure. All right, Pumpkin Chai, here it goes,” Roshetko gave the cone a hearty lick. “That’s my claim. I’m not sharing this with anybody. That is so good. Can I say holy crap on TV because holy crap that is amazing!”

“I feel like every neighborhood needs an ice cream spot so please come on down,” Randolph said. “We’ll let you sample everything.”

Don’t have to tell Roshetko twice.

Crème Fresh is open Wednesday-Thursday from 1-8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 1-9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.