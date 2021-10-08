HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” takes stage at Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -They’re creepy and they’re kooky! Mysterious and spooky!

“The Addam’s Family, a New Musical Comedy” is taking up residence on stage at the Jefferson Center this weekend, October 8 and 9.

Virginia Children’s Theatre is kicking off the spooky season with its Broadway-style musical.

“It’s those iconic characters that we all know and love. The kooky, zany nature of their story, but with a fresh twist,” says Brett Roden, Producing Artistic Director for Virginia Children’s Theatre.

The plot features Gomez and Morticia Addams suddenly finding themselves faced with the same nightmare that plagues other families--their kids are growing up.

Roden says they’re thrilled to be back on the Jefferson Center mainstage for the first time in nearly two years.

“The Addams Family: a New Musical Comedy” will also feature a live professional orchestra.

“The music is absolutely beautiful and the script is hilarious. You will be on your feet dancing, as well as cracking up. And there’s also many moments that just hit home and that are so so beautiful,” says Roden.

The cast features two dozen young actors from our area, along with six adult professionals.

That includes actor Brad Reinking, who’s based in Boston.

He’s playing the starring role of Gomez Addams.

”I am a theatre educator, so I work with kids all the time. I direct and choreograph for kids all the time, but I have not acted on stage in a long time and they’re keeping me on my toes. These kids area really good,” says Reinking.

Reinking says the audience will notice some differences, but he loves the direction he’s been able to take his character.

“They started as cartoon characters, and what I love about the musical is that we’re able to take all those things-- the sword fighting, the cigars, the accent-- it’s all there. But what I love about our production is that it’s very human, which is not typically associated with the Addams Family,” says Reinking.

Reinking says this musical is sweet and heartfelt, and very family-friendly. But he says the audience won’t just be sitting and watching.

“If you come, just know that you’re going to laugh. You’re going to sing. You’re going to dance in the aisle. Everything is there. The theme song is there that everybody knows. There will be snapping,” he says.

“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” is happening on the Jefferson Center’s Mainstage. Performances are Friday, October 8, at 7 p.m., as well as Saturday, October 9, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To order tickets, call the box office at 540-345-2550.

Audience members are required to wear masks.

