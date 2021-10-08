Join in with Farmburguesa’s ‘FarmburGIVES Day’ supporting CASA of Children’s Trust

(WDBJ) - A locally-owned favorite, “Farmburguesa,” is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday in support of CASA of Children’s Trust.

A portion of all sales will be given to the nonprofit that tackles child abuse and neglect.

“FarmburGIVES” days are aimed at helping local nonprofits throughout the community.

Further details can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

