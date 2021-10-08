Advertisement

Join in with Farmburguesa’s ‘FarmburGIVES Day’ supporting CASA of Children’s Trust

“FarmburGIVES” days are aimed at helping local nonprofits throughout the community.
(WDBJ) - A locally-owned favorite, “Farmburguesa,” is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday in support of CASA of Children’s Trust.

A portion of all sales will be given to the nonprofit that tackles child abuse and neglect.

Further details can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

