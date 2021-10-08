Local crews join to talk about ‘Fire Prevention Week’
Chief of Botetourt County Fire and EMS, Jason Ferguson, and Chief of Troutville Fire and EMS, Zack Beckner, joined the 7@four show Friday to talk about “Fire Prevention Week” events and safety.
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
