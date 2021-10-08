Man accused of 2020 Bedford stabbing asks for new attorney
Oct. 8, 2021
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of malicious wounding appeared in Bedford court Friday afternoon.
Ryan Crenshaw was originally scheduled for a plea Friday. That stems from a 2020 incident in which he allegedly stabbed a woman.
It became a motions hearing after Crenshaw requested another attorney.
The court granted the motion, but who will next represent Crenshaw has not yet been determined.
