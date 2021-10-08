Man accused of 2020 Bedford stabbing asks for new attorney

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of malicious wounding appeared in Bedford court Friday afternoon.

Ryan Crenshaw was originally scheduled for a plea Friday. That stems from a 2020 incident in which he allegedly stabbed a woman.

It became a motions hearing after Crenshaw requested another attorney.

The court granted the motion, but who will next represent Crenshaw has not yet been determined.

