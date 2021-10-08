Advertisement

Members of redistricting commission walk out amid partisan stalemate

Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a...
Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a partisan stalemate threatened the panel's work.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Co-Chair of the Virginia Redistricting Commission resigned and two other citizen members walked out with her Friday afternoon, as a partisan stalemate threatened the panel’s ability to agree on new legislative districts.

After meeting for several hours, Co-Chair Greta Harris told other members of the commission she was done.

“At this point I don’t believe all members of the commission are sincere in their willingness to compromise and create fair maps for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” she said before walking out.

Citizen members James Abrenio and Sean Kumar left the meeting room at the same time.

Without a quorum, the commission adjourned. It’s unclear if the panel will be able to continue its work.

The walkout came as the commission faced a weekend deadline to submit new maps to the General Assembly. But Democratic and Republican members have been unable to find common ground.

If the commission is unable to reach agreement, the task of redrawing district lines will fall to the State Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kenneth Adams Photo-VSP
Search on in Virginia for convicted sex offender
Roanoke Police looking for circumstances behind Thursday morning shooting
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
Teens arrested for armed robbery in Lynchburg
Former Franklin County Sheriff William Overton, Sr.
Former Franklin County Sheriff Overton dies

Latest News

Join in with Farmburguesa’s ‘FarmburGIVES Day’ supporting CASA of Children’s Trust
Local crews join to talk about ‘Fire Prevention Week’
Moneta woman killed in Franklin County crash
Hometown Eats: Creme Fresh
Hometown Eats: Creme Fresh