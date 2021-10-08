Members of redistricting commission walk out amid partisan stalemate

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Co-Chair of the Virginia Redistricting Commission resigned and two other citizen members walked out with her Friday afternoon, as a partisan stalemate threatened the panel’s ability to agree on new legislative districts.

After meeting for several hours, Co-Chair Greta Harris told other members of the commission she was done.

“At this point I don’t believe all members of the commission are sincere in their willingness to compromise and create fair maps for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” she said before walking out.

Citizen members James Abrenio and Sean Kumar left the meeting room at the same time.

Without a quorum, the commission adjourned. It’s unclear if the panel will be able to continue its work.

The walkout came as the commission faced a weekend deadline to submit new maps to the General Assembly. But Democratic and Republican members have been unable to find common ground.

If the commission is unable to reach agreement, the task of redrawing district lines will fall to the State Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.