Moneta woman killed in Franklin County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Moneta woman was killed in a crash Friday morning in Franklin County.

Melissa Leonard, 25, was killed in the crash at 7:22 a.m. October 8 on Morewood Road, near Chestnut Creek Drive.

Virginia State Police say Leonard was driving a Toyota Camry west on Morewood Road and speeding, when she lost control, ran off the right side of the road and hit a fence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger was not injured.

