Numerous showers arrive Friday & Saturday

Spotty showers through tonight

Rain coverage increases late Friday into Saturday

Pattern change Sunday with drier weather

Periods of heavy rain Friday and Saturday. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

By Friday and Saturday, the rain chances and coverage will increase dramatically. Look for showers, drizzle and low clouds. Rain may even be heavy at times Friday night into Saturday morning, especially along the mountains which enhance the rainfall.

More numerous showers move in Friday and Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

Models have trended slightly lower on totals. Most areas should see 0.5-1″ of rain with isolated spots in the 2-3″ range through Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, rain coverage should begin to diminish.

Shower chances will mainly be in the morning with drier weather by late afternoon. (WDBJ7 Weather)

VIRGINIA TECH vs NOTRE DAME

At this time, most models suggest the rain should be east of the area by late Saturday just in time for the kickoff at Lane Stadium. Temperatures around 7:30pm will be in the mid 60s. We’ll keep an eye on the progress of the rain and update you here if we notice any timing changes that may impact the game.

Steadier rain should begin to exit the area by game time Saturday. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY

Shower chances should go down as we enter the second half of the weekend. We’ll notice improving conditions Sunday. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s Saturday with mid 70s Sunday under partly sunny skies.

A coastal low should keep most of the rain near the coast. However, we'll see more clouds east along with a stray shower across the Southside Sunday. (WDBJ7 Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The weather returns to more of a fall feel next week with increased sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Shower chances remain minimal early next week with increasing sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

TROPICS

We are watching a disturbance to the East of the Bahamas; although development is low, this could help fuel our wet pattern through the end of the work week as it feeds tropical air into our already wet pattern.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

