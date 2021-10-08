POLL: McAuliffe lead over Youngkin tightens in Virginia race for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Release) - Democrats hold small but narrowing leads in Virginia’s statewide races, according to a new poll from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership.

Wason’s survey of likely voters in the Nov. 2 general election indicate Democratic leads have shrunk since the August poll, and the contests for governor and lieutenant governor now stand within the survey’s margin of error (plus or minus 4.2%).

The poll indicates Independent voters have moved toward all three Republican candidates, and Republican voters are more enthusiastic about voting than Democrats.

In the race for governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, leads Republican Glenn Youngkin 49% to 45%, down from a 9-point lead in August.

A small percentage of those surveyed (4%) have already voted in the governor’s race, according to the poll, with 1.3% indicating they voted for Youngkin and 2.7% for McAuliffe.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic Delegate Hala Ayala leads former Republican Delegate Winsome Sears 48% to 44%, with 8% undecided. In August, Ayala led by ten points. The race is now within the survey’s margin of error.

In the race for attorney general, Democratic incumbent Mark Herring, seeking a third term, leads Republican Delegate Jason Miyares 49% to 43%, with 7% undecided. In August, Herring led 53%-41%.

The results of the poll are based on 802 interviews of registered Virginia voters who are likely general election voters, including 347 on landline and 455 on cell phone, conducted September 27 to October 6, 2021, according to poll organizers. (A likely general election voter is one who has voted in at least two of the last four general elections or is newly registered in the last 12 months and indicates enthusiasm and plans to vote... or already has... in the November 2 election.)

