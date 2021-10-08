Roanoke City Planning Commission prepares to potentially vote on second rezoning application at 0 Brandon Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2017, the Roanoke City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a rezoning application for Brandon Ave. But the Roanoke City Council voted unanimously against the application when it was their turn to vote.

Now four years later, Brandon Village LLC is requesting that City leaders approve a second application to rezone the area into a “Mixed Use Planned Unit Development.” If approved, this would lead to 54 new apartments in the area and 15 townhouses.

Residents in the surrounding areas have had conversations about the project for months. As the public meeting approaches, residents shared their thoughts on Thursday night at the Wasena Neighborhood Forum meeting. One of the main concerns is traffic (like driveways that would lead right onto the busy Brandon Ave.)

There is currently a petition that has more than 600 signatures against the application. Many residents cheered when it was voted against years ago, and their feelings haven’t changed in 2021. Some are hoping the amount of public comment and letters written to City leaders will lead to the application not passing again.

“I think Council responded to that last time. These are voters and they care deeply about their neighborhood,” said Raleigh Court resident, Cathy Greenberg.

The Planning Commission will have a work session on Friday, but Monday at 1:30 p.m. is when they will hear from the developers and the public, which will most likely lead to a vote and if passed, sent to City Council again.

You can find the Planning Commission’s meetings and agendas here.

