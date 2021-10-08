Salem ready to welcome back 6th annual half marathon

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Many events went virtual or were canceled entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic, including the 5th annual Salem Half Marathon. It’s easy to see that organizers are excited to be back for the sixth year of the event.

“We’re just excited to welcome the runners back to Salem, because there’s nothing like race day excitement. So having everybody here is going to be great,” said Race Director, Molly Bullington.

Bullington said the race route showcases many of the landmarks that make up Salem.

“You have the beautiful Roanoke College campus, and beautiful neighborhoods, and then the sports complexes where all those championships are held, then there’s the greenway that we run on.”

She says in 2019 they had around 800 runners. As of Thursday there are more than 600 runners signed up, but they hope even more will sign up before Saturday’s 8 a.m. start time. Organizers are also in need of volunteers for the event.

There are a significant amount of road closures during the half marathon which will last until at least the early afternoon. You can find a map of those road closures here.

Signup will continue all the way up until the race starts on Saturday morning. This is also a rain or shine event, you can find the registration page here or sign up on site Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.