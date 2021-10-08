Advertisement

Senior Law Day at W&L Law School

The event is in the Moot Courtroom in Lewis Hall.
The event is in the Moot Courtroom in Lewis Hall.
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 8, 2021
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be a senior law day at the Washington and Lee Law School.

The school will host the symposium of speakers addressing a range of issues for older and elderly folks and their families. It will include attorneys, physicians, hospice directors, and even financial planners.

”So it is targeted to senior citizens mostly, 65 and older, but a lot of these services do require some sort of looking ahead,” said organizer Jinsu Sohn. “So just getting, you know, all your paperwork in order, making sure that you’ll be eligible or just different things that people -- I think it’s really the awareness that’s kind of the issue.”

The event runs from 11 to 2:30 Saturday in the Moot Court Room in Washington and Lee’s Lewis Hall.

