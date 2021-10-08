Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kenneth Adams Photo-VSP
Search on in Virginia for convicted sex offender
Roanoke Police looking for circumstances behind Thursday morning shooting
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
Teens arrested for armed robbery in Lynchburg
Former Franklin County Sheriff William Overton, Sr.
Former Franklin County Sheriff Overton dies

Latest News

Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a...
Members of redistricting commission walk out amid partisan stalemate
Biden undoes Trump's cuts to Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and Northeast Canyons and...
Biden signs executive orders on national monuments
Join in with Farmburguesa’s ‘FarmburGIVES Day’ supporting CASA of Children’s Trust
Local crews join to talk about ‘Fire Prevention Week’
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Suspect held in shooting of 2 staffers in senior facility